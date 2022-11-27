Digital dome a ‘moon shot moment’ that will give new take on big data
27 November 2022 - 00:00 By Arthur Goldstuck
This week, when Wits University announced a R55m donation from Anglo-American to turn the old Johannesburg Planetarium into a “digital dome”, it promised more than just a facelift...
Digital dome a ‘moon shot moment’ that will give new take on big data
This week, when Wits University announced a R55m donation from Anglo-American to turn the old Johannesburg Planetarium into a “digital dome”, it promised more than just a facelift...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos