Don't settle for second best: how to get in on DStv's 4K World Cup action

You may have been following the Fifa World Cup, but if you haven't been watching it on one of DStv SuperSport's new 4K channels, you've been missing out big time.

SuperSport is the only platform in Africa where football fans can catch every World Cup match, live and in prime time. Even better — in a first for DStv — it's also broadcasting them in ultra-high definition 4K quality.

A 4K picture has eight times the resolution — eight times the level of detail — of the high-definition (HD) picture that most DStv viewers are used to. Simply put, the quality, detail and clarity that 4K offers makes watching fast-paced sports such as soccer a cinematic experience.

So, don't settle for second best, get in on DStv's 4K action and enhance your enjoyment of the World Cup. Here's everything you need to know:

Is 4K available to all DStv customers?

DStv Premium, Compact Plus and Compact subscribers can catch World Cup matches on one of two dedicated 4K DStv SuperSport channels: 216 and 217.

What do I need to enjoy the World Cup in 4K via my DStv decoder?

You’ll need an Explora Ultra decoder, connected to a 4K television with the supplied HDMI cable, coupled with a DStv Premium, Compact Plus or Compact subscription.

If you share a satellite dish, or live in a complex with a shared system, you may see an E48 error when tuning into one of DStv's 4K channels. In this instance, please contact your body corporate or an accredited DStv installer for further assistance. Click here to find your nearest installer.

What do I need to stream the World Cup in 4K?

You’ll need a 4K-compatable media/TV box — such as the new DStv Streama — connected to a 4K television and a fast, stable internet connection (an uncapped connection with a minimum line speed of 15Mbps is recommended). Plus a DStv Premium, Compact Plus or Compact subscription.

Note: 4K streaming is not available when streaming via the DStv app on the Explora Ultra, the DStv website or when using the DStv app on phones, tablets, laptops or desktop computers.

What is the DStv Streama, and how do I get one?

The DStv Streama is an innovative gadget that — for the first time ever — allows you to subscribe to DStv and enjoy its wealth of content without needing to have a satellite dish installed.