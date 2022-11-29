Don't settle for second best: how to get in on DStv's 4K World Cup action
Enhance your enjoyment of the Fifa World Cup by watching or streaming every match in ultra-high definition 4K quality with SuperSport
You may have been following the Fifa World Cup, but if you haven't been watching it on one of DStv SuperSport's new 4K channels, you've been missing out big time.
SuperSport is the only platform in Africa where football fans can catch every World Cup match, live and in prime time. Even better — in a first for DStv — it's also broadcasting them in ultra-high definition 4K quality.
A 4K picture has eight times the resolution — eight times the level of detail — of the high-definition (HD) picture that most DStv viewers are used to. Simply put, the quality, detail and clarity that 4K offers makes watching fast-paced sports such as soccer a cinematic experience.
So, don't settle for second best, get in on DStv's 4K action and enhance your enjoyment of the World Cup. Here's everything you need to know:
Is 4K available to all DStv customers?
DStv Premium, Compact Plus and Compact subscribers can catch World Cup matches on one of two dedicated 4K DStv SuperSport channels: 216 and 217.
What do I need to enjoy the World Cup in 4K via my DStv decoder?
You’ll need an Explora Ultra decoder, connected to a 4K television with the supplied HDMI cable, coupled with a DStv Premium, Compact Plus or Compact subscription.
If you share a satellite dish, or live in a complex with a shared system, you may see an E48 error when tuning into one of DStv's 4K channels. In this instance, please contact your body corporate or an accredited DStv installer for further assistance. Click here to find your nearest installer.
What do I need to stream the World Cup in 4K?
You’ll need a 4K-compatable media/TV box — such as the new DStv Streama — connected to a 4K television and a fast, stable internet connection (an uncapped connection with a minimum line speed of 15Mbps is recommended). Plus a DStv Premium, Compact Plus or Compact subscription.
Note: 4K streaming is not available when streaming via the DStv app on the Explora Ultra, the DStv website or when using the DStv app on phones, tablets, laptops or desktop computers.
What is the DStv Streama, and how do I get one?
The DStv Streama is an innovative gadget that — for the first time ever — allows you to subscribe to DStv and enjoy its wealth of content without needing to have a satellite dish installed.
New on the market, this TV streaming box turns any compatible TV into a smart TV, provided you have a fast, stable internet connection. So, in addition to streaming DStv, you’ll also be able to use it to stream content from other services you subscribe to, such as Showmax, YouTube and Disney+.
The DStv Streama can be purchased as a stand-alone device, or as part of a DStv internet via fibre bundle deal, which are priced from just R699 a month.
DStv internet-via-fibre bundle deals are available* on 24-month contracts and provide great value for money. They include a DStv Streama, a router, an uncapped fibre package with up to 25Mbps download and 10Mbps upload speeds, plus a subscription to either DStv Premium or DStv Compact.
Can I record 4K content?
Yes, if you have the correct set-up and an Explora Ultra, you can record 4K content and play it back in 4K quality.
Will highlights on DStv Catch Up also be in 4K?
No, highlights will be available in HD.
Are multiple languages available on the 4K channels?
No, only English commentary is available on the 4K channels.
Can I switch off 4K when streaming to manage data usage?
Yes, you can set the video quality (to manage data usage) via settings in the DStv app.
Is 4K supported across all devices when streaming?
No, 4K streaming is not available when streaming via the DStv app on the Explora Ultra, the DStv website or when using the DStv app on phones, tablets, laptops or desktop computers.
Why do I see a “4K not supported” notification when tuning to one of the 4K channels on my Explora Ultra?
This indicates that either your TV, or the connection to your TV (the HDMI cable), does not support 4K. You are able to watch the channel, however video quality will be in HD.
Why am I getting an “E48 error” on the 4K channels?
Your installation is not capable of receiving the 4K signal. This will mostly likely happen if you share a dish or live in a complex with a shared system. Please contact your body corporate or a DStv accredited installer for further assistance. (Click here to find your nearest installer.)
You will, however, still have access to the games on your DStv package in HD on other SuperSport channels. Check the DStv TV Guide for schedules and channels.
Why am I getting an “E16 error” on the 4K channels?
The 4K channels are available to DStv Premium, Compact Plus and Compact subscribers. If you have a Family, Access or EasyView subscription, you will see the standard “E16 error” message.
If you have a Premium, Compact Plus or Compact subscription and get an “E16 error ” message on the 4K channels, contact DStv for assistance.
Why can’t I see the 4K channels on my decoder or listed in my TV guide?
The 4K channels are only available on the Explora Ultra. If you are using a different decoder, you’ll still get access to all the matches available on your DStv package, and if you have an HD decoder, you'll also be able to enjoy the action in HD. Check the DStv TV guide for schedules and channels.
This article was paid for by DStv.
*The availability of DStv internet-via-fibre bundles will depend on fibre coverage in prospective customers’ areas.