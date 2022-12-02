Ramaphosa exit won’t change policy, Godongwana says
Finance minister expects president to stay on in post
04 December 2022 - 00:00 By Antony Sguazzin and Francine Lacqua
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana said on Friday he expects President Cyril Ramaphosa to remain in the job but if he does quit it will not affect economic policy. ..
