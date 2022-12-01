Business Times

Russia’s labour-starved economy pays price of Putin’s war call-up

04 December 2022 - 00:00 By Bloomberg

The call-up of men to fight in Ukraine has left labour so scarce in Russia that entire industries are in distress...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. US's Blinken says Putin's attacks on Ukraine energy grid will not divide Kyiv's ... World
  2. Russia, US have ways to manage nuclear risks — RIA cites US diplomat World
  3. Ukraine warns of more Russian attacks as fighting rages in Donetsk World

Most read

  1. Overtime, commission, and bonuses: what your payroll team needs to know Business Times
  2. Standard Bank honours Takealot Group's gender inclusivity drive Business
  3. Don't settle for second best: how to get in on DStv's 4K World Cup action Business Times
  4. British firms give Ramaphosa the thumbs-up Business
  5. Mastercard's fintech fast tracks financial inclusion in Africa Business Times

Latest Videos

Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge
'We are waiting for you when you come outside' - Hundreds protest against ...