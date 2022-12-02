Too little cash, too much stash and no-flash Christmas dinner
A lacklustre Black Friday in the UK adds to an already muted Christmas season, leaving retailers with too much stock
04 December 2022 - 00:00 By BLOOMBERG
The Brits’ Christmas dinner will be the most expensive in at least a decade as the cost of everything from poultry to Yorkshire pudding soars...
Too little cash, too much stash and no-flash Christmas dinner
A lacklustre Black Friday in the UK adds to an already muted Christmas season, leaving retailers with too much stock
The Brits’ Christmas dinner will be the most expensive in at least a decade as the cost of everything from poultry to Yorkshire pudding soars...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos