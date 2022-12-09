Pressing questions about sustainable investments in African energy answered

“Africa Energy: Towards a sustainable future”, an informative supplement from the Standard Bank Group, highlights the commitment of its corporate and investment banking division to sustainable finance, with a focus on renewable energy projects across the continent.

Inside, you'll find insights from the division's CEO, Kenny Fihla, on the conundrum carbon poses when investing in African energy.

An array of Standard Bank's specialists also share their views on pressing questions such as:

To what extent are bankers taking environmental, social and governance factors into account when considering potential deals?;

Why is it considered difficult to fund infrastructure development in Africa?;

How can carbon market vehicles, such as carbon trading, be used as a mechanism to channel new investment into energy security in SA?; ​​

How will the shift away from fossil fuels shape merger & acquisition activity over the coming years?; and

Which types of renewable and zero-carbon energy sources will see accelerated development due to the developing energy crisis both in SA and globally?

