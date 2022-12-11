Newsmaker
‘Mafia state looming unless state cracks down’
Illicit trade costs country billions, says Consumer Goods Council
11 December 2022 - 00:00 By Chris Barron
Gareth Ackerman, chair of the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGC), says the government needs to take decisive action to combat illicit trade or “we’re going to end up with a total mafia-driven state”...
