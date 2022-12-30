Business Times

Hair today, gone tomorrow to protect the environment

30 December 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters

Belgium's hairstylists are sweeping up and bagging their clients' hair, then handing it over to an NGO that recycles it to protect the environment...

