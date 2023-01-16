How does inflation affect you and your life insurance?

Inflation is a word that gets thrown around a lot, but surveys over the past decade indicate adult populations in many countries know a little about finance and are unfamiliar with economic concepts such as inflation, interest compounding, and risk diversification.

According to a study published by the Human Sciences Research Council and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), only 16% of adult respondents understood the concept of inflation.

The definition

Inflation can be defined by two main factors: the cost of goods and services and the amount of money available in an economy. When people have more money to spend, inflation increases because they are able to purchase more items at higher prices.

On the other hand, when there is less money to go around, inflation decreases as prices fall due to the decreased demand. Inflation is also affected by currency devaluation, which happens when a country's currency loses value in comparison to other currencies — as is the case with the SA rand.

How inflation affects you

You know when you buy something and suddenly the price is higher than it was last year? That's inflation. When it increases, your money has less buying power. For example, if the inflation rate is 3%, something that costs R12 today will be R12.36 in a year's time. Wage disputes and labour unrest in SA are indicative of a deeper issue — that wages are not rising at rates that surpass inflation.