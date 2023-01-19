Wall Street spreads new-year cheer with upbeat Davos outlook
Easing inflation and China’s return are reasons to be ‘cautiously optimistic’, but we’re not out of the woods, say experts
22 January 2023 - 00:00 By Evelyn Yu
After a year that brought a surprise surge in interest rates, the biggest stock drop since 2008 and a halt to major deals, many finance executives lined up at the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual meeting to say they now see reasons to be upbeat...
