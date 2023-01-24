Business Times

US Treasury secretary Yellen to meet Ramaphosa, Godongwana on South Africa trip

24 January 2023 - 07:48 By Reuters and TimesLIVE
US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen will meet South Africa's president Cyril Ramaphosa and finance minister Enoch Godongwana this week.
Image: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen will meet President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday during her visit to South Africa, the Treasury said.

“She will meet government, business and civil society counterparts to discuss how to strengthen our bilateral relationship and address regional and global issues of concern, including deepening economic ties and advancing a just energy transition,” it said.

The South African Treasury said finance minister Enoch Godongwana will hold discussions with Yellen on Thursday.

“Areas of co-operation and mutual benefit between the two economies will be discussed, to further the already fruitful ties between the two states,” it said.

Yellen arrives in the country on Tuesday afternoon and is scheduled to depart on Saturday. She has also visited Zambia and Senegal as part of her three-country Africa visit.

