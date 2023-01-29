Business Times

Newsmaker

‘Plug in private sector power’

Seifsa says government must drop dogma on energy and let business help

29 January 2023 - 00:00 By Chris Barron

Tafadzwa Chibanguza, COO of the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa), says the government needs to jettison its ideological hang-ups and open the floodgates to allow speedy and direct private sector involvement in solving the energy crisis...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Eskom is paying for the sins of past executives: De Ruyter Politics
  2. Barricade keeps DA and ANCYL crowds apart during Eskom protest Politics
  3. More money for diesel would have reduced load-shedding — De Ruyter Politics

Most read

  1. WATCH | Interest rates up again? Governor Lesetja Kganyago announces repo rate ... Business
  2. Richards Bay terminal coal exports at lowest since 1993 Business
  3. How does inflation affect you and your life insurance? Business Times
  4. Acsiopolis conference venues: where efficiency meets class Business
  5. Get the blueprint for entrepreneurial success: win one of 101 bursaries Business Times

Latest Videos

'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding