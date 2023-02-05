AI chatbot that writes for you hits app record
05 February 2023 - 00:00 By Reuters
ChatGPT, the popular chatbot from OpenAI, is estimated to have reached 100-million active monthly users in January, just two months after launch, making it the fastest-growing consumer application in history, according to a UBS study...
