REGISTER | Deloitte webinar to dissect Godongwana's budget

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will reveal the 2023/2024 budget on February 22. Deloitte will convene leading experts and authoritative figures to unpack the details in a webinar on February 28.

"The national budget is a critical tool to assess the state of the economy within which business decisions are made. Having an open, robust and honest conversation about it is critical to our stakeholders,” says Itireleng Kubeka, MD: Africa tax & legal at Deloitte Africa.

During this webinar, economics journalist Hilary Joffe will lead an insightful conversation with Kubeka and SA Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

Business journalist Gugulethu Mfuphi will also moderate a panel discussion featuring these experts:

Jo Mitchell-Marais, turnaround and restructuring leader at Deloitte Africa;

Mcebisi Ndletyana, professor of political studies at the University of Johannesburg;

Mampho Modise, deputy director-general of public finance at the National Treasury; and

Thabi Leoka, independent economist and CEO of Naha Investment Holdings.

Event details

Date: February 28 2023

Time: 9am – 11am

Venue: Online

