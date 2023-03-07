Business Times

FREE TO READ | Energy magazine

The transition to renewables offers opportunities, along with green hydrogen programmes, which African nations can take advantage of

07 March 2023 - 12:42
Renewables have a role to play in improving the lives of citizens and in boosting economies in Africa.
Image: 123RF/studioeast

In this issue of Energy we asked international law firm Allen & Overy to share their perspective on SA’s energy situation, and what they think needs to happen from a legal and commercial standpoint.

We also tackle the opportunities around transitioning to renewables and SA’s Green Hydrogen National Programme. We look into the possibility of African nations working together to build a strong export sector for this product.

Renewable solutions such as solar and wind form a big part of the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan, so we consider how the plan will work and exactly what it will cover.

We also gain insight into the role that renewables have to play in improving the lives of citizens and in boosting economies in Africa, along with taking a closer look into exactly what investors seek when choosing to invest in renewable energy projects on the continent. 

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

