FREE TO READ | Commercial Property magazine

There are new trends in hospitality and innovations in what the retail sector is providing to customers, while demand for logistics and warehousing space is on the rise

09 March 2023 - 11:49
This issue takes a closer look at property investment and access to financing within the sector.
This issue takes a closer look at property investment and access to financing within the sector.
Image: Business Day/123RF/Anton Samsonov

In this issue of Commercial Property, we examines issues around property investment, access to financing within the sector and share why warehousing is fast becoming the biggest investment asset for developers and tenants.

We share updates on three popular mixed-use sites — The Foreshore Place and Harbour Arch in Cape Town and Steyn City in Midrand.

Our experts talk about the growth within retail and the shifting paradigms within the hospitality sector where the “apartment hotel” concept isn’t a new one — but it’s being used in interesting new ways.

We also see how innovation, evolution and affordability are driving the growth of student housing in SA.

Read these and other stories in this issue.

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

