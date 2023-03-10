Protect your finances from the unexpected: four tips for structuring an effective life insurance policy
Follow this advice from BrightRock to ensure your major debts are covered in times of hardship or tragedy
It’s a common scenario: you feel like you’ve finally got your finances in order and unexpectedly, you’re hit with a bill that throws a spanner in the works. Suddenly, you’re stuck with debt that feels like it will last forever.
So, what happens if something unforeseen happens and your ability to earn an income and pay off that debt is affected?
It’s important to understand your debt and how to structure your financial plan, so it fits your debt situation. This can help ensure that unforeseen circumstances don’t derail your progress.
One of the best ways to manage some of the risks associated with debt is through life insurance. If you become ill or injured, or should you die, your life insurance policy can ensure your major debts are paid.
Here are four tips to better understand your debt and how to structure an effective life insurance policy to make sure your debt is taken care of should anything happen to you:
1. Start by assessing what kind of debt you have
Take an inventory of all of your debt, including the type, interest rate and balance for each loan. This will help you determine the type of coverage you need for each type of debt.
Before you can structure an effective life insurance policy, you need to understand the types of debt you have. Knowing the difference between secured, unsecured, fixed-rate and variable debt and instalment loans vs revolving credit can help you determine the right coverage for each type of loan.
Understanding the interest rate and balance of each loan will also help you calculate how much coverage you need to purchase, and how it should change over time to keep you covered.
2. Set a budget for your life insurance premiums
Based on the total amount of debt you owe and your other expenses, determine how much you can afford to spend each month on life insurance premiums. This budget should be based on how much debt you owe and what type it is.
3. Consider choosing a needs-matched policy
Look for providers like BrightRock that offer needs-matched life insurance policies, which provide a tailored approach, and choose the right level of cover at an affordable rate.
Needs-matched policies take factors such as age, income level and health history into account before setting policy limits and premium amounts.
This gives you access to comprehensive protection without the hefty premiums or lengthy contracts you may not be able to afford in times of hardship.
4. Know when enough is enough
Once you have set up a comprehensive life insurance policy that covers all forms of debt (including those with higher interest rates), it’s important to also know when enough is enough. This means knowing when to stop buying additional coverage, even if there is an attractive offer from another company or insurer tempting you with lower premiums, but higher cover amounts.
Buying too much cover could mean paying unnecessary premiums that could have been used elsewhere — such as saving towards retirement goals or repaying higher-interest loans ahead of schedule — while buying too little coverage could leave you underinsured if something unexpected happens that requires claim payouts that need to be paid to creditors.
If you have a good understanding of the shape and size of your debt, no unforeseen circumstances will derail your financial or personal progress in times of difficulty or tragedy.
BrightRock offers flexible life insurance policies that allow you to cover your different financial needs and change your coverage as your needs change. The cover also has other features that you won’t find with other life insurance providers — including cover conversion, extra cover buy-up and yearly secured cover facilities.
These features give you the flexibility to change your policy when your needs change, without the need for medical underwriting.
Don’t wait until it’s too late to plan for the unexpected — take control of your financial future today.
This article was sponsored by BrightRock.