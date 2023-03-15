WEBINAR | Turning on the ESG investment tap for SA companies

According to estimates by Bloomberg, global investments managed on environment, social and governance (ESG) principles are expected to reach $53-trillion by 2025.

However, there is a real risk that this money will bypass emerging markets as international investors choose to avoid them based on criteria such as corruption perceptions, press freedom and labour standards.

In addition, companies in emerging markets tend to be smaller and less resourced for investor communications, resulting in data gaps which can lead to fewer inclusions of emerging markets issuers in ESG investment portfolios.

For a country such as SA, which requires considerable investment to finance the just transition of its economy from mainly fossil-based energy sources to renewable ones, this could mean that companies with plans to improve their ESG performance may be starved of capital precisely when they are attempting to invest in change-making initiatives.

There is a lack of understanding in SA of the investment needs of companies and people requiring ESG-linked finance, says Abel Sakhau, chief sustainability officer at Sanlam.

“The ESG financial products that we have in the market are not structured to attract real impact initiatives that will significantly drive the transition to a low-carbon economy,” he says.

Sakhau says climate change, for example, poses significant risks to SA’s agricultural sector so there should be more investment flowing to climate-smart or regenerative agricultural practices, but this has not been the case.