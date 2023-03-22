Business Times

Eskom latest: Municipal debt rises, consumer sentiment sinks

24 March 2023 - 07:41 By Paul Vecchiatto
Municipalities owed Eskom R56.3bn by the end of last year, Deputy President Paul Mashatile said on Thursday. File photo.
Image: Bloomberg

Municipalities owed Eskom R56.3bn by the end of last year, a debt that’s continued to rise, says Deputy President Paul Mashatile. 

“It is clear that we need a debt relief strategy that will acknowledge the inherent risk of unviable municipalities,” he told lawmakers in Cape Town on Thursday.

“Eskom will provide incentivised relief to municipalities whose debt is unaffordable. However, the relief will come with conditions that will ensure there is no repeat of debt buildup over time.”

Municipalities will be required to install additional prepaid electricity meters, and use their budgetary allocations more effectively and efficiently to qualify for assistance, according to the deputy president. 

Outages take toll on economy

Blackouts have reduced the potential size of South Africa’s economy by almost a fifth since they started being imposed around 2008, according to Lungile Mashele, sector specialist for energy and infrastructure at the Public Investment Corporation, Africa’s biggest fund manager.

Up to 5 Western Cape towns to be taken off the grid as province tries battery-powered units

In the next week Cape Town will also announce a tender for 500MW of dispatchable power that will be available 'at the flick of a switch'.
News
1 hour ago

Outages can be expected every week this year and if the inadequate electricity generation situation isn’t addressed, the prospects for economic growth will be dismal, she told a conference in Johannesburg. 

Power cuts sink South African consumer sentiment

Consumer confidence plunged in the first quarter as intense power outages hamstrung economic activity and stoked food-price inflation.  

A quarterly index measuring sentiment fell to -23 in the three months through March from -8 in the previous quarter, FirstRand’s First National Bank said. That’s the lowest level since the second quarter of 2022, when deadly floods wrought havoc in eastern KwaZulu-Natal and the impact of the war in Ukraine started to manifest. 

IMF pares South Africa economic growth forecast

The International Monetary Fund urged South Africa to implement reforms to boost private-sector investment, promote good governance and improve the efficiency of public spending to shore up the energy-starved economy. 

Load-shedding coupled with softer commodity prices mean Africa’s most industrialised economy will probably only grow 0.1% in 2023, the Washington-based lender said Wednesday after a staff visit to South Africa. That compares with its January estimate of 1.2% and the National Treasury’s projection of 0.9%.

