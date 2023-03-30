Cabinet approved a bill on electricity regulation designed to clear the path for private generation projects and power trading.
State-owned Eskom Holding SOC Ltd. has provided more than 90% of electricity used by the most industrialised nation on the continent for a century. The Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill outlines an entity to buy power as a step towards establishing a competitive market.
The Draft Electricity Amendment Bill has been approved for submission to parliament and will be prioritised, Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni told reporters in Pretoria, the capital, on Thursday.
Eskom has become an unprofitable utility, despite its monopoly, and is moving ahead with a plan to separate the business into generation, transmission and distribution units.
The bill will strengthen the role of the National Energy Regulator of SA and allow measures to create a transmission system operator that includes the “provision of an electricity trading platform on a multimarket basis, and provide access to the transmission network on a non-discriminatory basis,” Ntshavheni said in a statement.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg
Cabinet approves bill to open power market
Image: Bloomberg
Cabinet approved a bill on electricity regulation designed to clear the path for private generation projects and power trading.
State-owned Eskom Holding SOC Ltd. has provided more than 90% of electricity used by the most industrialised nation on the continent for a century. The Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill outlines an entity to buy power as a step towards establishing a competitive market.
The Draft Electricity Amendment Bill has been approved for submission to parliament and will be prioritised, Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni told reporters in Pretoria, the capital, on Thursday.
Eskom has become an unprofitable utility, despite its monopoly, and is moving ahead with a plan to separate the business into generation, transmission and distribution units.
The bill will strengthen the role of the National Energy Regulator of SA and allow measures to create a transmission system operator that includes the “provision of an electricity trading platform on a multimarket basis, and provide access to the transmission network on a non-discriminatory basis,” Ntshavheni said in a statement.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos