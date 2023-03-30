Business Times

Cabinet approves bill to open power market

31 March 2023 - 07:55 By Paul Burkhardt
Eskom has become an unprofitable utility, despite its monopoly, and is moving ahead with a plan to separate the business into generation, transmission and distribution units.
Eskom has become an unprofitable utility, despite its monopoly, and is moving ahead with a plan to separate the business into generation, transmission and distribution units.
Image: Bloomberg

Cabinet approved a bill on electricity regulation designed to clear the path for private generation projects and power trading.

State-owned Eskom Holding SOC Ltd. has provided more than 90% of electricity used by the most industrialised nation on the continent for a century. The Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill outlines an entity to buy power as a step towards establishing a competitive market.

The Draft Electricity Amendment Bill has been approved for submission to parliament and will be prioritised, Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni told reporters in Pretoria, the capital, on Thursday.

Eskom has become an unprofitable utility, despite its monopoly, and is moving ahead with a plan to separate the business into generation, transmission and distribution units.

The bill will strengthen the role of the National Energy Regulator of SA and allow measures to create a transmission system operator that includes the “provision of an electricity trading platform on a multimarket basis, and provide access to the transmission network on a non-discriminatory basis,” Ntshavheni said in a statement. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. The world’s most important oil price is about to change for good Business Times
  2. RATES BLUES: Homeowners brace for hike Business
  3. JOB ADS | The department of employment & labour is hiring Careers
  4. Protect your finances from the unexpected: four tips for structuring an ... Business Times
  5. Putin arrest warrant prompts South Africa to seek legal advice Business Times

Latest Videos

Slide tackling hero explains how he stopped alleged thief
“Bester incident has been a huge public embarrassment for the government,” says ...