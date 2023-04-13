Taking excellence to new heights: the Civil Aviation Industry Awards return
Entries are now open for these prestigious awards, which celebrate the best SA's aviation industry and its people have to offer
The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) is excited to announce the return of the Civil Aviation Industry Awards (CAIA) after a three-year hiatus.
These much-anticipated awards, culminating in a red-carpet event, will celebrate the best the local aviation industry and its people have to offer. They're an opportunity for aviators to showcase their or their company's capabilities, innovation and excellence.
Entries are now open for awards in 19 categories:
- National Aviation Company of the Year
- Outstanding Contribution to SA Aviation
- Aviation Safety
- Aviation Transformation
- Aviation Innovation
- Aviation Sustainability and Environment
- Aviation Professional
- Aircraft Operator
- Airport Achievement
- Aviation Training
- Aviation Maintenance Organisation
- Aviation Security
- Aviation Research and Development
- General and Sport Aviation
- Aviation Support Services
- Aviation Customer Services
- People Development
- Manufacturing Organisation
- Approved Design Organisation
Visit the SACAA website for more information and to submit your entries*.
Various special opportunities and incentives are available for those interested in sponsoring the 2023 edition of CAIA. Prospective sponsors can contact Nishan Singh on 083-451-2657 or by sending an email to singhs@caa.co.za.
This article was sponsored by the South African Civil Aviation Authority.
*Entries close on August 1 2023.