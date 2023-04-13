Business Times

Taking excellence to new heights: the Civil Aviation Industry Awards return

Entries are now open for these prestigious awards, which celebrate the best SA's aviation industry and its people have to offer

13 April 2023 - 08:11
Sponsored

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) is excited to announce the return of the Civil Aviation Industry Awards (CAIA) after a three-year hiatus. 

These much-anticipated awards, culminating in a red-carpet event, will celebrate the best the local aviation industry and its people have to offer. They're an opportunity for aviators to showcase their or their company's capabilities, innovation and excellence.

Stand a chance to join the list of proud winners of a Civil Aviation Industry Award — submit your entry today.
Stand a chance to join the list of proud winners of a Civil Aviation Industry Award — submit your entry today.
Image: SACAA

Entries are now open for awards in 19 categories: 

  1. National Aviation Company of the Year
  2. Outstanding Contribution to SA Aviation
  3. Aviation Safety
  4. Aviation Transformation
  5. Aviation Innovation 
  6. Aviation Sustainability and Environment 
  7. Aviation Professional
  8. Aircraft Operator
  9. Airport Achievement
  10. Aviation Training 
  11. Aviation Maintenance Organisation 
  12. Aviation Security
  13. Aviation Research and Development
  14. General and Sport Aviation
  15. Aviation Support Services 
  16. Aviation Customer Services
  17. People Development
  18. Manufacturing Organisation
  19. Approved Design Organisation

Visit the SACAA website for more information and to submit your entries*.

Various special opportunities and incentives are available for those interested in sponsoring the 2023 edition of CAIA. Prospective sponsors can contact Nishan Singh on 083-451-2657 or by sending an email to singhs@caa.co.za.

This article was sponsored by the South African Civil Aviation Authority.

*Entries close on August 1 2023.

subscribe

Most read

  1. Elusive billionaire mints it betting against Europe's green plans Business
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | Read your bank statement to avoid financial misery Opinion
  3. Coal giant scrambles to run on gas and hydrogen in SA Business Times
  4. South African Reserve Bank chief urges power, transport deregulation Business Times
  5. Insurance companies are tightening up Business

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court
G4S management grilled in parliament by advocate Breytenbach