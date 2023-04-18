South Africa’s power cuts hit factory output on island 3,200km away
18 April 2023 - 08:02 By Kamlesh Bhuckory
The Eskom's inability to meet demand is not only hurting South Africa's economy but affecting manufacturers on an island more than 3,200km away...
South Africa’s power cuts hit factory output on island 3,200km away
The Eskom's inability to meet demand is not only hurting South Africa's economy but affecting manufacturers on an island more than 3,200km away...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos