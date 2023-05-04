Business Times

Pick n Pay hit by energy, store revamp costs

04 May 2023 - 07:47 By Reuters
Pick n Pay, South Africa's second-biggest supermarket chain, said pro forma headline earnings per share (HEPS) fell to 242.37 cents in the 52 weeks ended February 26 compared with the same prior period.
Image: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS/ File photo

Supermarket group Pick n Pay reported a 16.3% fall in annual earnings on Thursday, impacted by costs related to store revamps and unprecedented power cuts.

Pro forma HEPS exclude business interruption insurance proceeds and non-cash hyperinflation gains and losses related to the Zimbabwe business. Including all of this, HEPS fell by 1.3%.

