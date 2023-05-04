Supermarket group Pick n Pay reported a 16.3% fall in annual earnings on Thursday, impacted by costs related to store revamps and unprecedented power cuts.
Pick n Pay, South Africa's second-biggest supermarket chain, said pro forma headline earnings per share (HEPS) fell to 242.37 cents in the 52 weeks ended February 26 compared with the same prior period.
Pro forma HEPS exclude business interruption insurance proceeds and non-cash hyperinflation gains and losses related to the Zimbabwe business. Including all of this, HEPS fell by 1.3%.
Reuters
Pick n Pay hit by energy, store revamp costs
Image: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS/ File photo
