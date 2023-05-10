Business Times

Blackouts fuel pandemic-like rout, rand hits three-year low

11 May 2023 - 09:34 By Colleen Goko

The rand weakened to its worst level in three years and yields on local-currency bonds rose as concerns over South Africa’s continuing energy shortage and deteriorating economic outlook intensify among investors...

