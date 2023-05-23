JOB AD | The DBSA is looking to fill four non-executive director positions

The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), a development finance institution wholly owned by the government, has a mandate to finance infrastructure projects across Africa. The bank promotes economic and social development by mobilising financial and other resources for sustainable development projects in SA, the Sadc region and the whole of Africa. It has a vision of a prosperous and integrated resource-efficient region, progressively free of poverty and dependency.

The DBSA is seeking to fill four non-executive director positions on its board of directors:

ESG: The successful candidate will be expected to drive the DBSA’s ESG journey at board level. As such, they must have thought leadership knowledge on matters such as development, social impact, development economics and climate change.

The successful candidate will be expected to drive the DBSA’s ESG journey at board level. As such, they must have thought leadership knowledge on matters such as development, social impact, development economics and climate change. Human resources: The successful candidate should be a professional strategic HR executive, who has been a member of the C-suite, a trusted adviser to the CEO, and has experience in supporting a wide-scale organisational transformation journey. It will be an added advantage if they've engaged with relevant committees of the board and have had oversight over CSI. Full-time non-executive director with HR executive leadership experience will also be considered.

Corporate investment: The successful candidate should have extensive corporate investment leadership experience with an appreciation of infrastructure/project finance leadership and corporate investment bank leadership experience. They must have knowledge of South African Reserve Bank compliance requirements, with return on assets being an added advantage.

ICT: The successful candidate will lead the ICT agenda on the board. As such, they should be a strategic ICT professional, who has led corporate tech, enabled innovative agendas and digitisation strategies, managed information systems and have good knowledge of ICT-related infrastructure. Knowledge of the management of cyber security risks is key.

Confidential applications enclosing detailed profiles and contact details, quoting DBSA non-executive director vacancy, should be emailed to executive-search@searchpartners.co.za.

Applications close on May 31 2023.

This article was sponsored by the Development Bank of Southern Africa.