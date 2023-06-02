FIC reporting: SA businesses are the shield against financial crime

SA businesses have a role to play in combating money laundering and terrorist and proliferation financing by ensuring their services are not knowingly or unwittingly exploited by criminals.

The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) Act requires that all accountable institutions listed in schedule 1 file certain regulatory reports with the FIC. These include reports on suspicious and unusual transactions, cash transactions above the prescribed threshold and terrorist property reports (TPRs).

To identify reportable transactions or behaviour, institutions must perform transaction monitoring, which is an essential element of SA’s regime on anti-money laundering (AML), counter-terrorism financing (CTF) and counter-proliferation financing (CPF).

The FIC has issued Directive 5, which sets out requirements with which institutions must comply when using automated transaction monitoring systems. Public Compliance Communication No. 45, also issued by the FIC, provides guidance on Directive Five.

The information contained in the regulatory reports filed by institutions is central to the FIC’s development of financial intelligence, which law enforcement, prosecutorial authorities and other authorities can use for their investigations, prosecutions and applications for asset forfeiture.

Register before reporting

The first step accountable institutions must take before they can file a regulatory report is to register with the FIC. Registration is free and must be done via the FIC’s online registration and reporting system, goAML.