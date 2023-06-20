Business Times

FREE TO READ | New Switched magazine will help guide your tech journey

Keeping up with fast-evolving developments in technology is no longer optional to be able to leverage the benefits

20 June 2023 - 15:27
Picture: BUSINESS DAY/123RF/PTC93

Technology is more than the latest, flashiest new phone, tablet or computer, and it’s more than all the talk about how 5G or artificial intelligence (AI) or autonomous vehicles or robotics are going to change our lives.

It has become an integral part of society, culture and business, and to relegate it to the backs of our minds and treat it as something that has only a vague impact on our current tasks does us all a disservice. As things like social media, AI and automation continue to reinvent the way we communicate, interact and do business, it’s more important than ever to understand the potential impact of these ever-evolving technologies.

Due to the fast-paced nature of the technology industry, it’s understandable that many of us battle to keep up. That’s why we have launched Switched. We’re currently told to think of technology as a tool, but that implies the use of blunt force. Rather, I prefer to think of it as an instrument. Only by understanding its nuances, by devoting time to understanding and thereby mastering it, can we create art or meaningful impact.

Our job is to walk that road with you, helping to foster that sense of wonder as well as a balanced understanding of what’s possible and what isn’t. We hope you enjoy the journey!

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

