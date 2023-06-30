In this issue of Energy we take a look at the possibility of liquefied natural gas being used as a power source in SA, but the debate is murky because of the fast-changing overall energy market, SA’s underdeveloped gas market and load-shedding pressure encouraging desperate solutions with long-term consequences.
On the other hand hydropower resources ensures stable delivery (solar only works when the sun shines, for instance), but with SA a water-scarce country, does hydropower fit into SA's overall energy strategy?
We examine battery energy storage systems, with ground having already been broken in December 2022 in KwaZulu-Natal, at Elandskop, part of the first phase of the Eskom Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project. This includes the installation of about 199MW of additional capacity, with 833MWh storage of distributed battery storage plants at eight Eskom distribution substation sites throughout the country. The BESS project is expected to contribute to the country's reserve margin.
We also look at the National Energy Act coming into effect; the challenges and opportunities for women in the energy sector; and more.
Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
FREE TO READ | Energy magazine examines our alternative future
Different power sources are in the spotlight in this edition as SA goes in search of long-term sustainability of supply
