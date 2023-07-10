Business Times

FREE TO READ | Franchising may hold key to revitalising economy

It pays to do your homework before starting a business, and we offer comprehensive tips for opening a franchise

10 July 2023 - 12:15
SA's economy can only benefit if more people go into business for themselves.
SA’s self-employment rate represents just 10% of all jobs at present.

With the economy sluggishly recovering from Covid-19 while being pummelled by load-shedding and interest rates at a frightening 14-year high, the prospect of going into business for oneself is understandably a little daunting. That’s what makes the franchising model — effectively going into business for yourself, but not by yourself — so important to entrepreneurship and economic growth in SA right now. 

In this issue of Franchising, we take a look at digital innovations such as e-commerce, platform economies, mobile payments and geofencing.

We also look at the experiences around restaurant franchises, such as Nando’s, Steers, Ocean Basket and Spur, and we circle back to the employment question with a look at how the great resignation, though muted locally compared to countries such as the US, has made an impact on the franchising sector.

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

