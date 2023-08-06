Competition ruling will give us scope to speed up growth, says Bolt Food
Other online delivery platforms ordered to make changes have been more circumspect in their response
06 August 2023 - 00:00
Food delivery platform Bolt Food expects the Competition Commission's recommendations that include preventing restaurant chains from restricting their franchisees from listing on local delivery platforms of their choice, to help the company expand its offering to a wider audience. ..
