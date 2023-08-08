Business Times

Empower your employees with the tools to thrive in a digital workplace

Wits Plus has language courses and business-focused short courses that can be customised to meet your organisational requirements

08 August 2023 - 11:40
Sponsored
Organisations need to incorporate modern tools and techniques that enable their people to learn in the most efficient manner.
Image: Supplied

The world continues to change at a fast pace. New technologies, the exponential rise in smartphone use and ever-evolving social media platforms have changed, and will keep changing, the way people learn. 

This means organisational learning and development strategies need to adapt accordingly. Organisations need to incorporate modern tools and techniques that enable their people to learn in the most efficient manner. 

It is time to have a critical look at the role of learning and development departments and reshape training strategies around the following trends: 

Mobile learning 

The number of smartphone users worldwide continues to grow, and mobile devices provide an excellent, accessible way to deliver content. Employees spend significant time on their smartphones and use mobile devices to do most of their daily tasks — including learning new concepts.

Improving your language skills is a recipe for success in the workplace

SPONSORED | Wits Plus language courses can boost your English communication skills and help you present ideas with confidence
Business Times
3 months ago

The benefits of mobile learning include portability and flexibility of learning methods, fast access to learning materials, and the ability to engage in distraction-free learning activities. Video learning materials can also still be delivered as bite-sized content to the learners when they need it. 

Social learning

Social learning may not be a new concept but, nowadays, the changes in a workforce structure makes it an integral part of learning and development.

In distributed workforces, internal social media networks play a critical role in the seamless exchange of ideas and there's an increase in the number of millennials and Gen Z who are used to communicating on social channels. 

Adaptive learning, artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality

As technology advances, new doors are opening to create adaptive learning experiences. No two learners are the same and, in adaptive learning, the instructions are delivered based on the individuals' preferences and inputs.

Virtual reality and AI applications like ChatGPT also affect the training and development landscape in major ways. The concepts of augmented reality can be used to create a real environment for teaching complex concepts. 

It is time to have a critical look at the role of learning and development departments and reshape training strategies

Game-based learning and gamification are another great way to make learning more engaging, memorable and motivating and the technology is already within reach for most organisations.

Learning trends, tools and preferred (or most suitable) delivery methods may evolve over time. However, the need for organisations to help their employees perform better in their jobs remains a constant. 

The role of organisational learning and development is to build training programmes that will make employees realise their potential and benefit the entire organisation.

Did you know that Wits Plus can help you empower your employees to meet the demands of the digital-era workplace? Wits Plus's portfolio of language courses and business-focused short courses can be customised to be delivered in-company and to meet your specific organisational requirements.

This article was sponsored by Wits Plus. 

