To build trust with the youth, brands need to be authentic and consistent
The 2022 Sunday Times GenNext Report says purpose-driven brands that can identify with this influential market are more likely to gain their loyalty
In SA, people between the age of 15 and 34 make up 63.3% of the population. Translated for advertisers, there's a potential youth market of about 20-million people waiting to buy services and products.
Hadlay Mclean, senior digital communications strategist at Yellowwood, says what makes this market dynamic is that it encompasses those approaching the end of their school years, those entering tertiary education and employment.
By the time they enter their 30s, they are established members of society and firmly entrenched consumers of products and services.
“Traditionally, marketers approaching the youth market have steered towards the safe ground, typically stressing the fun aspects of life and believing that by doing so they are meeting market needs,” says Mclean.
“But, as the insights in Yellowwood’s cutting-edge 2022 Sunday Times GenNext Report reveal, there is another side to this socially aware audience that demands more substance and meaning. It is a generation that accepts very little at face value, interrogates claims and wishes to interact with the brands they favour.”
Insights from the report reveals issues that are important to South African youth include the environment, trending political developments, the poor state of the economy and rising youth unemployment.
Authenticity and emotional connection are what differentiates brandsHadlay Mclean, senior digital communications strategist, Yellowwood
Not content to stand on the sidelines, youth take an ambivalent view of claims and promises made by brands. They require public, verifiable demonstrations that the institutions and brands they support are acting on social and environmental issues.
Mclean says reaching this key market requires purpose-led advertising that aligns with the values of the youth market.
“Authenticity and emotional connection are what differentiates brands. Amplifying their purpose-driven approach through social media influences buying decisions and contributes to long-term brand-building.”
Here's what the findings of the 2022 Sunday Times GenNext Report reveal about what it takes for brands to make an impact on the youth market:
Committing and following through with action means more than just ads
Brands that make a tangible difference create opportunities to engage and build resonance with young South Africans. Building trust means being truthful, serious and consistent when tackling issues.
“An example of this is the Castle Lager ‘Bread of the Nation’ campaign where the brewer addressed the issue of hunger by using by-products from the beer production process to make bread. Though this was a one-off campaign, the brand reinforced its message by signing a three-year partnership with a feeding scheme to produce bread for their beneficiaries,” says Mclean.
Playing an active role in self-actualisation initiatives
The 2022 Sunday Times GenNext report highlights the youth market’s shift towards a positive attitude and building self-esteem, self-actualisation, and an increasing sense of belonging.
“This move towards self-affirmation stood out in the research, mirroring the young market’s confidence in expressing themselves and putting forward their viewpoints. The GenNext report found that social media platforms are the largest enablers of self-expression.
“Brands need to assess the youth, as they are, and create the engagements and experiences that help them realise their true place in life. Understanding what makes young South Africans tick means being able to strategise and lift a brand above the traditional clutter.”
A brand example in this space is the “Lil-Lets Talk” campaign, which aims to break the stigma about menstruation by building a platform for women to talk about the taboo topic in a safe space.
Purpose-led advertising in the youth market must align with youth values and be authentic to form more emotional connection. It should encourage young consumers to make purchasing decisions based on a brand’s values and social impact while promoting positive societal change by the brand to build long-term loyalty.
The Sunday Times GenNext Report reveals that the South African youth market is becoming increasingly influential, and their preferences and behaviours often shape market trends. Brands that establish themselves as purpose-driven and identify closely with this market are better positioned to adapt to evolving consumer expectations and market shifts — ensuring their relevance and success in the long run.
“As the youth market moves steadily through the ‘life phases’ that are part of this segment, it is also more likely the relationship built with brands in their formative and student days will persevere well into their future,” says Mclean.
The countdown to Sunday Times GenNext 2023 is on!
Lock the following dates in your diary:
September 7: Sunday Times GenNext interactive brand showcase
Hundreds of young people between the ages of eight and 24 will gather to enjoy interactive displays, activations and competitions from their favourite brands.
It’s an opportunity for marketers to showcase their products and get direct engagement and feedback from their target market.
September 20: Sunday Times GenNext Awards
The coolest brands, as voted for by SA's youth, will be awarded across a number of categories. Winners are based on the results of the Sunday Times GenNext research study, which reaches young people across the country with surveys conducted by Yellowwood in schools and an online survey completed by young adults in tertiary institutions.
September 24: Publication of the Sunday Times GenNext supplement
Share how you’re embracing the youth to connect them with your brand. Become part of the game by placing your advert in the Sunday Times GenNext annual supplement, where the latest trends and insights from this year’s youth marketing awards ceremony will be revealed. For advertising opportunities, email Debbie Montanari at montanarid@arena.africa.
September 28: Sunday Times GenNext Youth Marketing Conference
Brand leaders and marketing experts will convene to discuss the latest trends and preferences in the youth sector, and share insights for the benefit of marketers and brand owners.
Partner with Sunday Times GenNext
Along with Yellowwood, this year’s Sunday Times GenNext partners include the Gautrain Management Agency, African Bank, Converse, Doritos, McDonald's, Mercedes-Benz, MTN, NikNaks, Pin Pop, Proudly SA, Rookie USA, Simba, Cliff Central and Arena Events.
Are you keen to join them? For more information about partnership and sponsorship opportunities for Sunday Times GenNext events, email Cortney Hoyland at hoylandc@arena.africa.
For general inquires, email Jade Searle at searlej@arena.africa, and for more information, visit the Sunday Times GenNext website.
For more details on the Sunday Times GenNext research and how to share its insights contact Ntombi Mkhwanazi at Ntombi.mkhwanazi@ywood.co.za.
This article was sponsored by Arena Events.