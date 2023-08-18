To build trust with the youth, brands need to be authentic and consistent

Not content to stand on the sidelines, youth take an ambivalent view of claims and promises made by brands. They require public, verifiable demonstrations that the institutions and brands they support are acting on social and environmental issues.

Mclean says reaching this key market requires purpose-led advertising that aligns with the values of the youth market.

“Authenticity and emotional connection are what differentiates brands. Amplifying their purpose-driven approach through social media influences buying decisions and contributes to long-term brand-building.”

Here's what the findings of the 2022 Sunday Times GenNext Report reveal about what it takes for brands to make an impact on the youth market:

Committing and following through with action means more than just ads

Brands that make a tangible difference create opportunities to engage and build resonance with young South Africans. Building trust means being truthful, serious and consistent when tackling issues.

“An example of this is the Castle Lager ‘Bread of the Nation’ campaign where the brewer addressed the issue of hunger by using by-products from the beer production process to make bread. Though this was a one-off campaign, the brand reinforced its message by signing a three-year partnership with a feeding scheme to produce bread for their beneficiaries,” says Mclean.

Playing an active role in self-actualisation initiatives

The 2022 Sunday Times GenNext report highlights the youth market’s shift towards a positive attitude and building self-esteem, self-actualisation, and an increasing sense of belonging.

“This move towards self-affirmation stood out in the research, mirroring the young market’s confidence in expressing themselves and putting forward their viewpoints. The GenNext report found that social media platforms are the largest enablers of self-expression.

“Brands need to assess the youth, as they are, and create the engagements and experiences that help them realise their true place in life. Understanding what makes young South Africans tick means being able to strategise and lift a brand above the traditional clutter.”

A brand example in this space is the “Lil-Lets Talk” campaign, which aims to break the stigma about menstruation by building a platform for women to talk about the taboo topic in a safe space.

Purpose-led advertising in the youth market must align with youth values and be authentic to form more emotional connection. It should encourage young consumers to make purchasing decisions based on a brand’s values and social impact while promoting positive societal change by the brand to build long-term loyalty.

The Sunday Times GenNext Report reveals that the South African youth market is becoming increasingly influential, and their preferences and behaviours often shape market trends. Brands that establish themselves as purpose-driven and identify closely with this market are better positioned to adapt to evolving consumer expectations and market shifts — ensuring their relevance and success in the long run.

“As the youth market moves steadily through the ‘life phases’ that are part of this segment, it is also more likely the relationship built with brands in their formative and student days will persevere well into their future,” says Mclean.