Unlocking self-awareness: the key to leadership success

Only 10%-15% of people truly understand themselves, yet mastering self-awareness can transform businesses and lives. Wits Plus can help you become part of that elite group

Self-awareness has become an important management buzzword. Research suggests that when we see ourselves more clearly, are more confident, make sounder decisions and communicate better. And in the world of work, that can result in more effective leaders with more satisfied employees and more profitable companies...