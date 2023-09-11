Overcoming tech skills scarcity requires the expertise of an MSP

In 2021, tech research and consulting firm Gartner found that talent shortages were inhibiting technology adoption and development, with 64% of IT executives citing it as a challenge. In 2023, the market remains complicated with the firm predicting that demand for talent in tech will continue to exceed supply until 2026.

This is echoed by S&P Global statistics that highlight how complex the skills situation has become, with 51% of respondents saying it has been difficult to hire new people and 44% struggling to find qualified candidates.

The S&P analysis also found that while companies are looking for smart ways to upskill existing talent by building packages that woo top talent to their doors, the cost of finding, attracting and retaining the right people is high. The cost is increasing as companies fight for talent — 86% of chief information officers (CIO) in the Gartner Survey are competing for qualified candidates and 73% are concerned about attrition.

This demand for highly skilled individuals, particularly in the technology sector, is not just adding zeroes to the business bottom line (and wrinkles to the CIOs brow), it is igniting a shift in how companies find and work with talent.

Gartner has also found that 58% of organisations today are turning to borderless talent to resolve their skills woes, with 27% considering hiring borderless technology employees. The goal today is to find sustainable ways of filling the gaps by strategically sourcing skills.