Empowering rural communities will give the economy the kick-start it needs

She says though security of tenure is an issue that needs to be resolved, this should not be considered a stumbling block. “We have proved that an agricultural project can be successful using communal land where landowners don’t have security of tenure. Ultimately, it’s about ensuring that funders have a way of directing investment that does not rely on security of tenure.”

Key to the success of these type of projects is ensuring communities are engaged, involved in decision-making and treated respectfully, she says. “We’ve spent a great deal of time and effort on ensuring that project participants understand what is expected of them by lenders. Though nothing is in writing, everyone understands their role in the project and is accountable.”

Investment in rural economies will not only create viable economies in rural areas, but also release pressure on urban centres, she says. A significant proportion of that investment, she argues, needs to be directed at agricultural projects, which will address food security and bring in foreign exchange if production is sufficiently ramped up to allow for exports.

Pension funds, in particular, should be encouraged to invest in rural economies to a much greater extent, she says. “If you consider that the majority of the beneficiaries of those pension funds will ultimately retire to rural areas, it makes sense that pension funds would have a vested interest in ensuring that the infrastructure in those regions is upgraded and that rural economies become more sustainable.”

She points out that businesses such as Vodacom and MTN that have provided much-needed services to rural communities have reaped the benefits.

Good leadership, she says, is having the courage to face tough situations and have hard conversations. “A good leader gives their people the tools to succeed but also provides support and gives them the space to claw back their lost dignity if at first they don’t succeed,” she says.

Considered an empathetic and compassionate leader, Serobe says she sets high standards for her team and holds them to account. Having lived under both the apartheid regime and under a democratically elected government, she says she would like to be remembered has having understood the complexities of life in SA and having pushed the boundaries to see the opportunities.

The biggest problem South Africans have, she says, is that we have abdicated too much responsibility to politicians to provide a better future for the country. “We all need to take more responsibility and accountability to make this country work,” she insists.

