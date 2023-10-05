Empowering rural communities will give the economy the kick-start it needs
Businesses that have invested in rural projects have reaped the rewards — it's time the rest of SA follows suit, says the winner of the 2022 Sunday Times Top 100 Companies' Lifetime Achiever Award
Investing in rural communities is key to kick-starting SA’s rural economy and putting the country on a more positive economic trajectory, says Gloria Serobe, co-founder and CEO of WipCapital. The company is a subsidiary of the Wiphold Group, a women-owned investment company focused on acquiring and building strategic investments in key sectors of the economy including mining and energy, infrastructure, food and agriculture, financial services and services.
Serobe, the winner of the 2022 Sunday Times Lifetime Achiever Award in recognition of her decades-long contribution to business and empowerment, says SA’s broad-based BEE policy, as well as political and business leaders, have largely failed women in rural areas. Her long-term goal is to empower rural communities through socially inclusive economic models which uplift community members, particularly marginalised rural women.
People living in rural communities typically move to cities in search of job opportunities. This has resulted in overly congested cities and often poor standards of living, she says. “Most of these people would prefer to be living in rural areas where they mostly enjoy a better quality of life. However, it can be difficult to earn a viable income in rural areas, so they move to townships adjacent to big cities and resort to low-paying jobs to survive. And once they’ve paid for accommodation, food and transport, most people have little money left over.”
Serobe would like to see business and government investing in rural areas to establish job-creating business ventures which make it possible for people to earn a living wage in rural areas. Her vision has been put into action in the Eastern Cape, where Wiphold has been running a maize project on 2,800ha of rural, communal land since 2012.
Called the Centane and Mbashe Agricultural Initiative, it has become a successful model of a sustainable farming project. It includes a state-of-the-art grain storage facility financed and managed by Afgri Agri Services, which allows local entrepreneurs to store up to 15,000 tonnes of maize destined for the market.
The project has been a huge success despite the fact that the farmers — more than half of which are women — don’t have the security of tenure in the form of title deeds to their land. All participants are shareholders in the project and receive annual dividends of between R5,000 and R8,000 a year, as well as 10 bags of maize at the end of each harvest. The project aims to build local economies, allowing community members to earn and spend money in their communities.
Serobe says there are many other parts of SA where similar projects could be rolled out, including the Levubu region in Limpopo, a subtropical farming area where fruit including lychees, avocados and bananas, as well as pecans, macadamias and vegetables, grow well.
We have proved that an agricultural project can be successful using communal land where landowners don’t have security of tenure. Ultimately, it’s about ensuring that funders have a way of directing investment that does not rely on security of tenureWipCapital CEO Gloria Serobe on the success of the Centane and Mbashe Agricultural Initiative
She says though security of tenure is an issue that needs to be resolved, this should not be considered a stumbling block. “We have proved that an agricultural project can be successful using communal land where landowners don’t have security of tenure. Ultimately, it’s about ensuring that funders have a way of directing investment that does not rely on security of tenure.”
Key to the success of these type of projects is ensuring communities are engaged, involved in decision-making and treated respectfully, she says. “We’ve spent a great deal of time and effort on ensuring that project participants understand what is expected of them by lenders. Though nothing is in writing, everyone understands their role in the project and is accountable.”
Investment in rural economies will not only create viable economies in rural areas, but also release pressure on urban centres, she says. A significant proportion of that investment, she argues, needs to be directed at agricultural projects, which will address food security and bring in foreign exchange if production is sufficiently ramped up to allow for exports.
Pension funds, in particular, should be encouraged to invest in rural economies to a much greater extent, she says. “If you consider that the majority of the beneficiaries of those pension funds will ultimately retire to rural areas, it makes sense that pension funds would have a vested interest in ensuring that the infrastructure in those regions is upgraded and that rural economies become more sustainable.”
She points out that businesses such as Vodacom and MTN that have provided much-needed services to rural communities have reaped the benefits.
Good leadership, she says, is having the courage to face tough situations and have hard conversations. “A good leader gives their people the tools to succeed but also provides support and gives them the space to claw back their lost dignity if at first they don’t succeed,” she says.
Considered an empathetic and compassionate leader, Serobe says she sets high standards for her team and holds them to account. Having lived under both the apartheid regime and under a democratically elected government, she says she would like to be remembered has having understood the complexities of life in SA and having pushed the boundaries to see the opportunities.
The biggest problem South Africans have, she says, is that we have abdicated too much responsibility to politicians to provide a better future for the country. “We all need to take more responsibility and accountability to make this country work,” she insists.
This article was sponsored by Arena Events.