Business Times

Illovo bid for Tongaat assets hits legal snag

15 October 2023 - 00:01 By THABISO MOCHIKO

Illovo Sugar’s owner, Associated British Foods (ABF), has been taken to court by its business partner in Mozambique, Maragra, which has accused the UK-based group of mismanaging their sugar joint venture. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest

  1. 'Transform financial services sector' Business
  2. Egg users seek new baskets Business
  3. Illovo bid for Tongaat assets hits legal snag Business Times
  4. Shoprite unleashes AI for even easier shopping Business Times
  5. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | Headphones on, forever and ever Opinion

Latest Videos

Foreign national alleges a man is laying threatening kidnapping and laying ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...