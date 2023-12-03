Business Times

Another reason to love the Cape — its drivers

Discovery Insure data shows women are safer drivers than men, and the best drivers are in the Western Cape

03 December 2023 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Women drivers and drivers in the Western Cape are South Africa’s safest; the worst speed offenders are aged 30-something; motorists in Limpopo have the lowest average fuel consumption; and if you own a car, you are likely to spend 1½ years of your life driving. ..

