Pre-owned tech: growing market for used devices
The refurbished mobile device market is expected to be worth more than $140bn by 2030
29 December 2023 - 00:01
Apple products reseller iStore plans to open more outlets in malls outside major cities as it ramps up stock of refurbished devices in demand from cash-strapped consumers. ..
