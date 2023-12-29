Business Times

Pre-owned tech: growing market for used devices

The refurbished mobile device market is expected to be worth more than $140bn by 2030

29 December 2023 - 00:01 By THABISO MOCHIKO

Apple products reseller iStore plans to open more outlets in malls outside major cities as it ramps up stock of refurbished devices in demand from cash-strapped consumers. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Desperate dealers offer discounts on new cars Business
  2. Pick n Pay ripe for M&A deal, say analysts Business
  3. To tap into the lucrative youth market, brands must answer these questions Business Times
  4. Further your education in 2024: apply for a DFFE bursary Careers
  5. Brian Joffe's Long4Life to buy South African drinks maker Chill Beverages Business Times

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...