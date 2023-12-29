Business Times

Semigration pushes up house prices in coastal areas

Exodus from Gauteng behind surge in demand for real estate in the Cape

29 December 2023 - 00:03
Dineo Faku Senior Reporter

The rise in “semigration” from Gauteng to the coastal areas is causing a shortage of residential units in parts of the Western Cape, according to real estate firms. They are also expecting a drop in interest rates to boost activity in the residential property market next year...

