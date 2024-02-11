Newsmaker
Godongwana must tell the truth in his budget speech for a change
Pan-African Capital Holdings chair Iraj Abedian says the budget comes as SA is being driven towards the precipice by government-created disasters
11 February 2024 - 00:00
Iraj Abedian, chair of Pan-African Capital Holdings, says finance minister Enoch Godongwana's biggest challenge in his upcoming budget speech will be getting the investment community to believe a word he says...
