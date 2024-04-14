Business Times

Newsmaker

Corruption and the slippery slope to hell

KPMG CEO Ignatius Sehoole is aghast at the woeful track record of his own profession in South Africa

14 April 2024 - 00:00 By CHRIS BARRON

Ignatius Sehoole, CEO of KPMG South Africa, who has called for cheating auditors to be thrown in jail, says until South Africa has an effective justice system the fraud and corruption that has shredded the reputation of audit firms like his own will continue...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Double trouble for Cartrack customers Business
  2. RFP | DMRE opens battery energy storage IPPPP bid window 3 Business
  3. Make your SME work smarter and more efficiently: add a Mac to the team Business
  4. NEWSMAKER | 'Corporate crooks must go to jail' Business
  5. Sars cracks down on money launderers Business

Latest Videos

Former Bafana midfielder Stanton ‘Stiga’ Fredericks on Arena Sports Show EP14
'We are not safe anymore': Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs', memorial