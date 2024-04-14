Newsmaker
Corruption and the slippery slope to hell
KPMG CEO Ignatius Sehoole is aghast at the woeful track record of his own profession in South Africa
14 April 2024 - 00:00
Ignatius Sehoole, CEO of KPMG South Africa, who has called for cheating auditors to be thrown in jail, says until South Africa has an effective justice system the fraud and corruption that has shredded the reputation of audit firms like his own will continue...
