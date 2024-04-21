No electric vehicle production in SA for about 10 years, says VW
Company will continue manufacturing internal combustion engine vehicles at Kariega plant in Eastern Cape for foreseeable future, says spokesperson
21 April 2024 - 00:00
Volkswagen Group Africa, one of South Africa’s biggest auto manufacturers, says it will start manufacturing electric vehicles (EVs) only in about 10 years’ time, since the African market is not ready for them...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.