FNB ranked SA's strongest brand by Brand Finance

After its brand overhaul in 2022, First National Bank (FNB) has been named the Strongest Brand in SA by Brand Finance, boasting a brand strength score of 92 out of 100.

Brand Finance provides annual analysis on both the Most Valuable Brand and Strongest Brand in the country.

According to Brand Finance, the decision to award the Strongest Brand in SA accolade to FNB was determined by a combination of factors, including the bank's strategic shift towards positioning itself as more advisory-focused, rather than merely product-orientated.

The strength of the brand within the country was further evidenced by its high levels of familiarity and consideration among consumers.

Lastly, the bank's strategy that has enabled it to maintain a pervasive presence, ensuring it remains top-of-mind among South Africans.

FNB's chief marketing officer, Faye Mfikwe, says: “Our brand refresh in 2022 was a pivotal moment and has borne fruit. Our unwavering promise of help has resonated deeply with our customers, forging a powerful connection that transcends transactional boundaries. We now proudly occupy the top spot in brand love, a testament to the effectiveness of our engagement strategy, which weaves emotional resonance, loyalty and trust into the fabric of our brand.