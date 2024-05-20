Business Times

FREE TO READ | Township Economy discovers the 'gold' ready to be unearthed in SA's entrepreneurs

Championing the economy of the townships is seen as a way to relieve SA's unemployment issue, requiring a collaborative effort on the part of many

20 May 2024 - 11:14
This edition of Township Economy is a trove of information for township businesses.
Image: Sunday Times/123RF/karandaev

In the 1980s, SA produced 50% of the world’s gold, but those days are gone. However, the premier of Gauteng, the country's economic powerhouse, is championing the township economy as the country’s new gold.

With a focus on the township economy, SA could potentially address one of its most pressing issues: unemployment, especially among the youth. This requires integration, capacity-building and collaboration among various entities, including the government, private sector, communities, and nonprofit organisations.

In this issue of Township Economy, we go to the townships to identify some businesses that testify to the idea that the township economy is indeed the new gold. We discover how Shape Café in Sebokeng is giving township ideas a place to congregate, MTN is investing R2.2bn in townships to boost participation in the digital economy and create connected communities, and Tiger Brands’ Route-to-Market initiative is bringing stock closer to spaza shops and helping owners to spend most of their time selling as opposed to travelling long distances to buy stock.

Our exploration also delves into the Gauteng Economic Development Act, a legislative effort to bolster the township economy. This act offers tangible government support, such as tax incentives, market access and preferential procurement. Additionally, we shine a spotlight on the Small Enterprise Development Agency’s Township and Rural Empowerment Programme. This programme is a lifeline for vulnerable small businesses, providing them with training, mentorship and crucial access to funding.

This issue is a treasure trove of information for township businesses, equipping them with the knowledge and resources they need to thrive.

Busani Moyo, editor

 

EDITORIAL | Workers’ Day urgently needs more workers

How many more workers would we have if the government had spent its wasteful expenditure on small business development?
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

Ekurhuleni mayor Xhakaza promises prudent handling of finances

Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, elected earlier this month, says he is aiming for accelerated service delivery and to foster job growth by ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

Capitec not only wants a slice of the SME pie, it wants to grow the pie

The bank has a project in Thembisa to test how informal businesses can take advantage of the convenience of cashless transactions
Business
1 month ago
