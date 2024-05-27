Business Times

FREE TO READ | Infrastructure challenges should not overshadow numerous success stories

Load-shedding has resulted in a huge mitigation response focusing on solar installations, and some municipal projects are also providing positive outcomes

27 May 2024 - 11:39
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
There have been more successful efforts to improve municipal infrastructure projects in recent times, along with innovations in sustainable construction.
There have been more successful efforts to improve municipal infrastructure projects in recent times, along with innovations in sustainable construction.
Image: Sunday Times/123RF/karandaev

SA’s infrastructure challenges are well documented, though there is less focus on the innovations and the numerous success stories that abound in this space. The first challenges that spring to mind are the load-shedding crisis, which has resulted in a huge increase in solar installations, and the growing water issues increasingly in the spotlight.

With this in mind, Infrastructure looks at the latest innovations in the solar energy arena and the numerous challenges — and potential solutions — relating to the nation’s water infrastructure.

We also delve into the more successful efforts to improve municipal infrastructure projects in recent times, along with some of the latest innovations in sustainable construction. The latter dovetails with the views on green building practices outlined by the Construction Alliance SA. We also talk to an environmental law firm to determine the legal requirements when developing new infrastructure projects.

While there is no doubt that our country still faces many infrastructure-related challenges, and it is easy to become despondent over SA’s plight, the articles in this issue demonstrate that there are also many positives.

Rodney Weidemann, editor

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

ALSO READ:

WATCH | 'Without infrastructure, Africa cannot compete with globe': Harith Group chair Tshepo Mahloele

“Unless you get the infrastructure set up, the infrastructure working, all the other things you want to do for any economy or region, they are just ...
News
4 days ago

ROELOF VAN DEN BERG | Crumbling construction sector needs urgent reform

The construction landscape in South Africa has changed dramatically over the past few years. What was once a robust pillar of the economy is a sector ...
Ideas
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Pensioner’s new Suzuki Brezza was a write-off Opinion
  2. New race storm over Absa’s top jobs Business
  3. Netcare reports surge in mental health admissions Business
  4. SAM MKOKELI | With Patel gone, the economy can breathe freely Opinion
  5. TFR mulls switching train tracks Business

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...