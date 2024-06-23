Newsmaker

How ideology and interest rates are hurting South Africa

If the GNU implements the kind of reforms that would boost the construction sector, job-creation numbers will soar, says economist Roelof Botha

Economist Roelof Botha, author of the highly regarded Afrimat construction index, says the government of national unity (GNU) could turn around the ailing construction sector and triple economic growth if interest rates are slashed and ideological constraints on infrastructure delivery “put on the back-burner”...