Business Times

Rand slips as investors await news on Ramaphosa’s cabinet

Dollar is building on Friday’s gains against major currencies, lifted by stronger manufacturing and services PMI data

24 June 2024 - 13:38 By Lindiwe Tsobo

The rand was marginally weaker on Monday morning, with investors awaiting news of  President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new cabinet members. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Rand slips as investors await news on Ramaphosa’s cabinet Business Times
  2. Transnet to fight Sasol's R6bn award Business
  3. Squeezed MultiChoice to grow new products Business
  4. Catch the Gautrain to Cape Town? Business Times
  5. Jitters as two-pot system comes to the boil Business Times

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...