FREE TO READ | Made in SA magazine

Homesickness. I think I’m doing it wrong. I spent quite a bit of time away from SA recently, and when I’m outside the country, I obviously miss my family, friends, the weather and the wine (yoh, the wine).
But I read the news and ... it’s mostly not good. Corruption, crime, load-shedding, policy missteps, diplomatic faux pas — there’s plenty in the regular news cycle to get you bleak about our country and its prospects. Then I land back here and am greeted with a smile at Cape Town International Airport’s passport control (nobody anywhere smiles at passport control), then drive to my family home gawking at the scenery, the variety of people, the colour, chaos and character of Mzansi.
It’s a little insane, and frightfully uneven (and unfair), but quite intoxicating. There’s a reason people come back here, despite how tough things are and despite the bad news. That’s why this magazine aims to present news of a different sort — about things of which we can be proud. Things, such as our extraordinary cultural heritage, both ancient and contemporary, which is on display at several stunning agrarian venues across the country.
Then there’s our culinary heritage, which a local chef is helping people to reimagine through fine dining. And our winemaking heritage, which sees merchants and producers supporting each other and growing the industry.
There are the entrepreneurs driving economic growth, such as the businesswomen we profile, and those flourishing despite the challenges of load-shedding. And we end this edition of Made in SA with a sober yet promising perspective on SA’s investment potential.
Anthony Sharpe, Editor
Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
Finding the things to be proud of, to laud and which give us hope for the future
Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
