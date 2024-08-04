Big Read
The ins and outs of the Reserve Bank
Many have shares in the central bank but they have no influence on its operations or policies
04 August 2024 - 00:00
What do two former governors, a world-renowned civil engineer, a professor, a European economist, and the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund have in common? They are all shareholders in the South African Reserve Bank. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.