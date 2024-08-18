Monetary policy ‘can’t fix economy’, says Kganyago
18 August 2024 - 00:02
South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said while monetary policy seeks to preserve South Africans’ buying power by ensuring price stability, it should not be seen as a panacea for the country’s structural economic woes...
